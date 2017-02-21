Ladysmith Black Mambazo plays two nig...

Ladysmith Black Mambazo plays two nights at Diana Wortham Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

GUEST STARS: Known for working with Paul Simon on his Graceland album, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has also recorded with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton and Sarah McLachlan. Though longtime member Albert Mazibuko can't reveal the specifics of the South African a cappella singers' studio stops on their current tour, he's excited to share their latest collaborations once they're ready.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC