Ladysmith Black Mambazo plays two nights at Diana Wortham Theatre
GUEST STARS: Known for working with Paul Simon on his Graceland album, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has also recorded with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton and Sarah McLachlan. Though longtime member Albert Mazibuko can't reveal the specifics of the South African a cappella singers' studio stops on their current tour, he's excited to share their latest collaborations once they're ready.
