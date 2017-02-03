Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show:...

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show: Born this way and loving it

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

In the 1950s, great American folk songwriter Woody Guthrie set his sights on Fred Trump: at the time, he was the landlord of Guthrie's Brooklyn apartment building, a venue the musician found to be unwelcoming to potential tenants of color. Mr. Trump's son Donald is now a new president, struggling to ban people from seven Muslim-majority nations out of the apartment complex we call the United States; on Sunday night, with some 100 million sets of eyes upon her, Lady Gaga turned toward another Woody Guthrie song to open a Super Bowl performance full of pride and solidarity in a moment heavy with protest and patriotic questioning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,622 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC