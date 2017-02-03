Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show: Born this way and loving it

In the 1950s, great American folk songwriter Woody Guthrie set his sights on Fred Trump: at the time, he was the landlord of Guthrie's Brooklyn apartment building, a venue the musician found to be unwelcoming to potential tenants of color. Mr. Trump's son Donald is now a new president, struggling to ban people from seven Muslim-majority nations out of the apartment complex we call the United States; on Sunday night, with some 100 million sets of eyes upon her, Lady Gaga turned toward another Woody Guthrie song to open a Super Bowl performance full of pride and solidarity in a moment heavy with protest and patriotic questioning.

