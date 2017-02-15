Kernow King returns to the pasty contest.
The World Pasty Championships return to the Eden Project on Saturday, March 4, with a stellar entertainment line-up including the Mercury-nominated Kathryn Williams and event favourites Fisherman's Friends and Kernow King. They will be performing at the sixth annual celebration of Cornwall's most famous dish which sees pasty-makers battling it out to win different categories of the international competition supported by the Cornish Pasty Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cornish Guardian.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC