Kernow King returns to the pasty contest.

The World Pasty Championships return to the Eden Project on Saturday, March 4, with a stellar entertainment line-up including the Mercury-nominated Kathryn Williams and event favourites Fisherman's Friends and Kernow King. They will be performing at the sixth annual celebration of Cornwall's most famous dish which sees pasty-makers battling it out to win different categories of the international competition supported by the Cornish Pasty Association.

