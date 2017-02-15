Kernow King returns to the pasty cont...

Kernow King returns to the pasty contest.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cornish Guardian

The World Pasty Championships return to the Eden Project on Saturday, March 4, with a stellar entertainment line-up including the Mercury-nominated Kathryn Williams and event favourites Fisherman's Friends and Kernow King. They will be performing at the sixth annual celebration of Cornwall's most famous dish which sees pasty-makers battling it out to win different categories of the international competition supported by the Cornish Pasty Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cornish Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,520 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC