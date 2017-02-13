Joni Mitchell a moveda by Chance the Rappera s pre-Grammy Gala performance
Joni Mitchell attended the pre-Grammy Gala last night escorted by writer and filmmaker Cameron Crowe and author Daniel Levitin. According to her website , Mitchell was "particularly moved by Chance the Rapper and Mary J. Blige 's performances," during the Gala.
