John Gorka returns for March 10 Grassroots Concert

John Gorka will be welcomed by Grassroots Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10 in the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar of the Journey Church at Nisswa. He had been scheduled to perform in the series last November, but a snow/ice storm forced cancellation of that show.

Chicago, IL

