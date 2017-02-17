J. Cole has 'Eyez' on Houston

Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell want to make America great again by digging out their old hits like "Sister Golden Hair" and "Horse With No Name" at Stafford Centre on Feb. 23. Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell want to make America great again by digging out their old hits like "Sister Golden Hair" and "Horse With No Name" at Stafford Centre on Feb. 23. Swedish singer-songwriter Jens Lekman creates fragile folk songs and then decorates them beautifully with electronics and strings. He plays White Oak Music Hall on Feb. 23. Swedish singer-songwriter Jens Lekman creates fragile folk songs and then decorates them beautifully with electronics and strings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.