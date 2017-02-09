Irish singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan...

Irish singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan comes to LA, Santa Ana

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Lisa Hannigan will be at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana Feb. 13 and the Teregram Ballroom in Los Angeles Feb. 15. Photo by Rich Gilligan. The Irish indie folk singer-songwriter has sung on numerous soundtracks for television and film and has also voiced the character Blue Diamond for the Cartoon Network television series “ Steven Universe .” Her own music has highlighted many productions as well, such as ABC's “ Grey's Anatomy ” and the film “ Ondine ,” starring Colin Farrell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,193 • Total comments across all topics: 278,734,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC