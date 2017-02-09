Irish singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan comes to LA, Santa Ana

Lisa Hannigan will be at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana Feb. 13 and the Teregram Ballroom in Los Angeles Feb. 15. Photo by Rich Gilligan. The Irish indie folk singer-songwriter has sung on numerous soundtracks for television and film and has also voiced the character Blue Diamond for the Cartoon Network television series “ Steven Universe .” Her own music has highlighted many productions as well, such as ABC's “ Grey's Anatomy ” and the film “ Ondine ,” starring Colin Farrell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.