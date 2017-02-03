Incredible colorized photographs show...

Incredible colorized photographs show the immigrants who passed through Ellis Island 100 years ago

In the early 1900s, Ellis Island served as the United States' largest immigration station, processing up to 12 million immigrants between the years 1892 and 1954. One amateur photographer by the name of Augustus Sherman, who served as Ellis Island's chief registry clerk sometime between 1906 and 1917, photographed a handful of immigrants who passed through.



