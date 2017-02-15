In the age of Trump, John F. Kennedy's idealism shines bright
President Trump was on the offense during a chaotic press conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday afternoon. He railed against the "dishonest" reporters in attendance, declared that the country is in a "complete mess," marveled at the "nuclear holocaust" that could supposedly ensue if his administration stood up to Russia, and accused his former presidential rival, Hillary Clinton, of making the country "look like a bunch of jerks."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC