In the age of Trump, John F. Kennedy's idealism shines bright

President Trump was on the offense during a chaotic press conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday afternoon. He railed against the "dishonest" reporters in attendance, declared that the country is in a "complete mess," marveled at the "nuclear holocaust" that could supposedly ensue if his administration stood up to Russia, and accused his former presidential rival, Hillary Clinton, of making the country "look like a bunch of jerks."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.