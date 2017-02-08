Imelda May's return to HebCelt

Imelda May's return to HebCelt

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Northern Scot

IRISH singer Imelda May has joined the line-up for this year's Hebridean Celtic Festival, seven years after making her debut there. The renowned musician, producer and singer-songwriter played a memorable gig at HebCelt in 2010 and was voted by the public into the festival's Hall of Fame the following year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Northern Scot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,828 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC