Imelda May's return to HebCelt
IRISH singer Imelda May has joined the line-up for this year's Hebridean Celtic Festival, seven years after making her debut there. The renowned musician, producer and singer-songwriter played a memorable gig at HebCelt in 2010 and was voted by the public into the festival's Hall of Fame the following year.
