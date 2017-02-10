Huckleberries: Unusual business card does the trick
This is the resume that job applicant "Ken" turned in to Kevin Serr of Compass Cosntruction. Contractor Kevin Serr of Compass Construction, a disaster restoration business, usually doesn't receive a resume scribbled on the back of a Keystone Light beer box that once held 12 cans of 12 fluid ounces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|7 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC