Huckleberries: Just a-swingin' and rememberin' Maj StormoGipson - Tue, 07 Feb 2017 PST
Justin StormoGipson chose a fitting way to honor his beloved, late wife, Maj, a Coeur d'Alene pediatrician who drowned in a 2013 rafting accident. He donated a swinging bench overlooking viewtiful McEuen Park and Tubbs Hill on the Coeur d'Alene waterfront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
