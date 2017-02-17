Huckleberries: Enjoying sun, smooches...

Huckleberries: Enjoying sun, smooches in Hawaii

John Chamness, divisional commander of the Salvation Army in Hawaii and the Pacific, enjoys the sunshine in his new post and reprising the iconic World War II V-J Day kiss with wife, Lani, in front of the battleship Missouri. John and Lani Chamness weren't the first to reprise that World War II kiss between a soldier and a nurse on V-J Day.

