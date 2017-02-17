How the Blues Shaped Son Volt's Elect...

How the Blues Shaped Son Volt's Electrified 'Notes of Blue'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Foundational alt-country band led by Jay Farrar looks to Skip James and Mississippi Fred McDowell on eighth full-length "The title is obviously a nod to the blues, which ended up becoming the framework of this entire record," states singer-guitarist Jay Farrar about Son Volt's adventurous new album Notes of Blue . "Over the years I've done a couple blues-oriented songs here and there, but this time around there was an opportunity to focus a bit more on it all the way through."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC