How the Blues Shaped Son Volt's Electrified 'Notes of Blue'

Foundational alt-country band led by Jay Farrar looks to Skip James and Mississippi Fred McDowell on eighth full-length "The title is obviously a nod to the blues, which ended up becoming the framework of this entire record," states singer-guitarist Jay Farrar about Son Volt's adventurous new album Notes of Blue . "Over the years I've done a couple blues-oriented songs here and there, but this time around there was an opportunity to focus a bit more on it all the way through."

