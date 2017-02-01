Highways smooth, Akalis shaky

Highways smooth, Akalis shaky

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

Moga, Feb. 2: The nearly 60km stretch of the highway between Sirhind - a military outpost from the days of Prithviraj Chauhan to the Mughals - and "Manchester of India" Ludhiana offers a smooth ride. But while the road known by different names - National Highway 44, Grand Trunk Road or the Srinagar-Kanyakumari Highway - allows motorists to zip along, Punjab's economy is riddled with giant holes - debt holes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC