High Court allows voting rights to ex-minister Avtar Henry
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday allowed former Punjab minister Avtar Henry alias Avtar Singh Sanghera to cast his vote in the February 4 Assembly elections. Henry, a four-time Congress MLA from Jalandhar North constituency, has been embroiled in dual citizenship row.
