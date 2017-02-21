Hearta s Ann Wilson reveals her 10 favorite live albums in advance of new solo tour
Heart 's Ann Wilson is preparing to launch a new U.S. solo tour next month, and in honor of the impending trek, the powerhouse singer has revealed her top 10 all-time live albums . While many of Ann's choices will come as no surprise, her top pick likely will be an eye opener to quite a few of her fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Sat
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC