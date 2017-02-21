Harry Belafonte 90th birthday career retrospective collection due Feb. 24
A 60th anniversary update of Harry Belafonte's 1957 hit "When Colors Come Together " caps a new retrospective album surveying the storied career of the veteran singer, actor and political activist who will celebrate his 90th birthday on March 1. The song, which Belafonte wrote with songwriter Irvin Burgie, was featured in the 1957 film "Island in The Sun," which explored interracial relationships and is among 19 tracks on the album, "When Colors Come Together," scheduled for release Friday, Feb. 24. In addition to singing the track, Belafonte co-starred in the film with Dorothy Dandridge, James Mason, Joan Fontaine and Joan Collins.
