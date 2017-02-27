Gurdas Maan: The audience inspires me

Gurdas Maan: The audience inspires me

Gurdas Maan discusses Punjabi folk music's place in contemporary times and why his latest track has struck a chord with the audience At a time when Badshah's Baby Ko Bass, Yo Yo Honey Singh's Bomb Lagdi Mainu and Diljit Dosanjh's Patiala Peg have become chartbusters, 60-year-old Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan is still coming to terms with the overwhelming response to his three-week-old track, Punjab. The song, which puts the spotlight on social issues, received over nine million views within a week of its release.

