Guide Interview: Folk legend Phil Bee...

Guide Interview: Folk legend Phil Beer on the pain of losing music contemporaries

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

EFFACING musician Phil Beer already has a place in the Folk Hall of Fame, but he certainly isn't standing still. The Devon-based artist will play two gigs in Dorset among many other gigs in the next few weeks, a lifestyle he is far from tiring of, he tells Joanna Davis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,524,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC