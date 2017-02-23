Grammy Award-Winning Indigo Girls Bri...

Grammy Award-Winning Indigo Girls Bring Their Signature Folk-Rock Style to Santa Rosa

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 8 p.m., Indigo Girls, the Grammy-winning duo behind hits like "Closer to Fine" and "Galileo," bring their signature sonic blend of folk and rock to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts for an outstanding program of fan favorites from across their groundbreaking career. Tickets for Indigo Girls with special guest Lucy Wainwright Roche range in price from $39-$49 and are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org , by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,224 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC