Grammy Award-Winning Indigo Girls Bring Their Signature Folk-Rock Style to Santa Rosa
On Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 8 p.m., Indigo Girls, the Grammy-winning duo behind hits like "Closer to Fine" and "Galileo," bring their signature sonic blend of folk and rock to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts for an outstanding program of fan favorites from across their groundbreaking career. Tickets for Indigo Girls with special guest Lucy Wainwright Roche range in price from $39-$49 and are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org , by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office .
