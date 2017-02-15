Goran Bregovic & His Wedding And Funeral Band Return To Carnegie Hall, 3/8

On Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m., in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall presents iconic Balkan composer and musician Goran Bregovi? & His Wedding and Funeral Band. After performing to a sold-out house in 2011, the one-of-a-kind ensemble-featuring a Serbian Gypsy brass band and traditionally outfitted female Bulgarian singers-returns to the Hall with a program of high-octane Balkan rhythms.

