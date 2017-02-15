Goran Bregovic & His Wedding And Funeral Band Return To Carnegie Hall, 3/8
On Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m., in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall presents iconic Balkan composer and musician Goran Bregovi? & His Wedding and Funeral Band. After performing to a sold-out house in 2011, the one-of-a-kind ensemble-featuring a Serbian Gypsy brass band and traditionally outfitted female Bulgarian singers-returns to the Hall with a program of high-octane Balkan rhythms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC