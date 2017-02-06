Gaga Meets Guthrie: Why 'This Land Is Your Land' Still Skirts the...

When Lady Gaga opened her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday singing a snippet of Woody Guthrie 's iconic folk song "This Land is Your Land" was she appealing to America's national spirit by performing one of its favorite patriotic anthems or making a sly political statement by excerpting a deeply subversive protest song? Robert Santelli, executive director of the Grammy Museum, literally wrote the book on the song when he published This Land is Your Land: Woody Guthrie and the Journey of an American Folk Song five years ago. He knows Guthrie's 77-year-old tune can almost be all things to all people but believes Gaga had a specific intent behind the interpolation.

