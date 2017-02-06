Gaga Meets Guthrie: Why 'This Land Is Your Land' Still Skirts the...
When Lady Gaga opened her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday singing a snippet of Woody Guthrie 's iconic folk song "This Land is Your Land" was she appealing to America's national spirit by performing one of its favorite patriotic anthems or making a sly political statement by excerpting a deeply subversive protest song? Robert Santelli, executive director of the Grammy Museum, literally wrote the book on the song when he published This Land is Your Land: Woody Guthrie and the Journey of an American Folk Song five years ago. He knows Guthrie's 77-year-old tune can almost be all things to all people but believes Gaga had a specific intent behind the interpolation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Mon
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC