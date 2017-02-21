Fred Penner spreads nostalgic joy
Iconic Canadian performer, Fred Penner, started Stoke Fest off right on Saturday, when he performed classic hits such as Itsy Bitsy Spider, and The Cat Came Back. Penner had two shows that day, an all ages' show and a later performance for those seeking a night out.
