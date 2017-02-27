Folk veteran Shirley Collins makes a ...

Folk veteran Shirley Collins makes a long-awaited trip to Sage Gateshead

Read more: Chronicle Live

Shirley Collins, who appears in Sage Gateshead's Hall 1 on Saturday night, has been a hugely influential presence in the folk music of these islands and in the USA for decades. The Sussex-born singer ditched her teenage plans to go to teacher training college and her career-path underwent significant revision after a chance meeting at a party held by Ewan MacColl in London.

