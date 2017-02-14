Folk Singer/Songwriter Seth Lakeman Heading to Warrington Next Month
West Country folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman is returning to Parr Hall next month as part of a new album tour. Ballads of the Broken Few, Seth's eighth studio album was released in September with the single Meet Me in the Twilight playlisted soon after on BBC Radio 2. The album, which was produced by Ethan Johns, is a stunning combination of the singer's dynamic songwriting and playing, and the sublime harmony vocals of emerging young female trio Wildwood Kin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC