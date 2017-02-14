Folk Singer/Songwriter Seth Lakeman Heading to Warrington Next Month

West Country folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman is returning to Parr Hall next month as part of a new album tour. Ballads of the Broken Few, Seth's eighth studio album was released in September with the single Meet Me in the Twilight playlisted soon after on BBC Radio 2. The album, which was produced by Ethan Johns, is a stunning combination of the singer's dynamic songwriting and playing, and the sublime harmony vocals of emerging young female trio Wildwood Kin.

