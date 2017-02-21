Folk singer returning for Wheaton concert
Dvorak, who has recorded 17 albums, including his 2011 Waterbug release "Time Ain't Got Nothin' On Me," will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, as part of the concert series at the Acorn Coffeehouse at the Burning Bush Art Gallery, 216 N. Main St. "We're well into our third season of presenting music at the Burning Bush Gallery," said music coordinator Dona Benkert, who has been performing and producing events in the Western suburbs for the past quarter-century. "Mark played our very first concert at the Burning Bush in 2014," Benkert said, "and we're excited to have him back."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC