Folk musician Phil Beer comes to Shel...

Folk musician Phil Beer comes to Shelley Theatre

1 hr ago Read more: Bournemouth Echo

FOLK musician Phil Beer - better known as one half of the acclaimed duo Show of Hands - comes to Bournemouth Folk Club at the Shelley Theatre on Saturday, February 25. Last year, Show of Hands' critically-acclaimed studio album The Long Way Home saw Phil and Steve Knightley returning to their musical roots and brought them a nomination for Best Album in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Phil is a triple BBC Radio 2 Folk award winner with Show of Hands and sold-out the Albert Hall in 1996.

Chicago, IL

