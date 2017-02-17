Folk musician Phil Beer comes to Shelley Theatre

FOLK musician Phil Beer - better known as one half of the acclaimed duo Show of Hands - comes to Bournemouth Folk Club at the Shelley Theatre on Saturday, February 25. Last year, Show of Hands' critically-acclaimed studio album The Long Way Home saw Phil and Steve Knightley returning to their musical roots and brought them a nomination for Best Album in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Phil is a triple BBC Radio 2 Folk award winner with Show of Hands and sold-out the Albert Hall in 1996.

