Folk, loch, and four Blazin' Fiddles.

The folky supergroup - Inverness' Bruce MacGregor, Shetlander Jenna Reid, Nairn's Rua Macmillan, and Orcadian Kristan Harvey come to the Craigmonie Centre on Monday, March 6. They will perform pieces featuring the regional styles of each fiddler, followed by their trademark furious ensemble. Accompanying them on guitar and piano will be Anna Massie and Angus Lyon.

