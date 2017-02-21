Folk legend Paxton to perform at Crossings

Tom Paxton, one of the legends of American folk music, will perform at 7 p.m. March 7 at Crossings at Carnegie, 320 East Ave., Zumbrota. Paxton, now 79, began his career in the early 1960s, when he performed alongside other figures in the folk music revival in the clubs and coffeehouses of New York's Greenwich Village.

