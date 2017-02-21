Folk legend Paxton to perform at Crossings
Tom Paxton, one of the legends of American folk music, will perform at 7 p.m. March 7 at Crossings at Carnegie, 320 East Ave., Zumbrota. Paxton, now 79, began his career in the early 1960s, when he performed alongside other figures in the folk music revival in the clubs and coffeehouses of New York's Greenwich Village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Sat
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC