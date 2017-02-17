Folk instrumentalist Seth Lakeman to ...

Folk instrumentalist Seth Lakeman to perform

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Stalbans Review

West Country folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman will perform at the Alban Arena next week, following the release of his eighth studio album. Meet Me in the Twilight, which was produced by Ethan Johns, is a combination of his songwriting and playing and the harmony vocals of emerging young female trio Wildwood Kin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,291 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC