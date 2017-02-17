Folk instrumentalist Seth Lakeman to perform
West Country folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman will perform at the Alban Arena next week, following the release of his eighth studio album. Meet Me in the Twilight, which was produced by Ethan Johns, is a combination of his songwriting and playing and the harmony vocals of emerging young female trio Wildwood Kin.
