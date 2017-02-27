Folk Icon Arlo Guthrie to Perform at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza This April
Everybody's favorite folk singer, Arlo Guthrie will perform at the Fred Kavli Theatre, Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Guthrie is a legendary artist who shares timeless stories and unforgettable classic songs as he carries on the Guthrie family legacy.
