Folk Alliance Announces 2017 Spirit of Folk Awards Recipients
Just ahead of this week's convention in Kansas City, Folk Alliance International has announced the 2017 recipients of the Elaine Weissman Lifetime Achievement Awards and the Spirit of Folk Awards. Folk Alliance International has named composer, conductor, and author David Amram as the living recipient of their lifetime achievement award for a living contributor to music.
