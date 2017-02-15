Fiddler combines Jewish roots with contemporary flair

Alicia Svigals founded a Grammy-winning group called the Klezmatics, who also specialized in playing Klezmer music. Credit: Courtesy of Alicia Svigals Grammy Award-winning fiddler Alicia Svigals has performed alongside names such as Led Zeppelin, Whoopi Goldberg and Allen Ginsberg, but there's only one style of music that has captivated her more than any other: Klezmer.

