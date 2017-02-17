Festival Place presents The Klezmatics 30th Anniversary Concert

World-renowned superstars whose music is "as deeply compassionate as it is invigorating, as accessible as it is virtuosic" , The Klezmatics erupted out of New York's East Village in 1986 and revitalized klezmer for the new century. The music is steeped in Eastern European/ Jewish tradition and spirituality, while incorporating contemporary themes such as human rights and anti-fundamentalism.

