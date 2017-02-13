Feature / 12 minutes agoSteeleye Span's Maddy Prior talks murder ballads and Dodgy Bastards
On their 23rd studio album, Steeleye Span mine the dark depths of English folk, while giving the treasures they unearth a 21st-century polish If you want to convey the notion of something stretching as widely and imaginatively as it can from end to end, and of a group that have done just that over a remarkable lifetime of 47 years, Span's the word you're looking for. Dodgy Bastards is the latest instalment in the time-honoured electric folk narrative of Steeleye Span, and it's every bit as entertaining as its title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Hammer.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC