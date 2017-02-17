Fans at forefront of Waifs' tour

Fans at forefront of Waifs' tour

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Illawarra Mercury

QUARTER OF A CENTURY: The Waifs' Vikki Thorn, Donna Simpson and Josh Cunningham - Anita's Thirroul, March 19. Picture: Jarrad Seng When sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson formed a folk rock band with friend Josh Cunningham, they only had a couple of original songs so mainly did covers when they began gigging. "People who'd come and watch us play would say 'you should write more'," Cunningham said, conceding their own tunes were the most popular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,021 • Total comments across all topics: 278,995,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC