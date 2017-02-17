Fans at forefront of Waifs' tour

QUARTER OF A CENTURY: The Waifs' Vikki Thorn, Donna Simpson and Josh Cunningham - Anita's Thirroul, March 19. Picture: Jarrad Seng When sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson formed a folk rock band with friend Josh Cunningham, they only had a couple of original songs so mainly did covers when they began gigging. "People who'd come and watch us play would say 'you should write more'," Cunningham said, conceding their own tunes were the most popular.

