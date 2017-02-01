Fairport Convention mark golden anniversary in Winchester
ICONIC folk group Fairport Convention are currently celebrating their golden anniversary with a UK & Ireland winter tour and a brand new album. The folk-rock heroes are marking 50 years of performances with an extensive series of dates that includes The Theatre Royal in Winchester on Tuesday February 7 and the release of '50:50@50a 2 which features new original songs and live recordings of various fan favourites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC