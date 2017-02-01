Fairport Convention mark golden anniv...

Fairport Convention mark golden anniversary in Winchester

ICONIC folk group Fairport Convention are currently celebrating their golden anniversary with a UK & Ireland winter tour and a brand new album. The folk-rock heroes are marking 50 years of performances with an extensive series of dates that includes The Theatre Royal in Winchester on Tuesday February 7 and the release of '50:50@50a 2 which features new original songs and live recordings of various fan favourites.

