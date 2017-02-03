Don White to stop at UU church in Bri...

Don White to stop at UU church in Bridgewater

14 hrs ago

The Off the Common Coffeehouse in Bridgewater will host a concert on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30pm featuring Don White. This coffeehouse features a mix of Americana and Folk music right in the downtown area of Bridgewater at the U. U. Church at 50 School St. The doors open at 7:00pm with Quentin Callewaert kicking off the evening of music at 7:30pm.

