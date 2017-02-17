Delhi Gurdwara Polls: Punjab over, Sa...

Delhi Gurdwara Polls: Punjab over, Sad in Delhi fires at Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

WHILE SAD leadership in Punjab sought Dera Sacha Sauda's support for the February 4 Assembly elections, the party unit in Delhi is going all out to spew venom against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the run-up to the February 26 Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee elections where it is locked in a triangular fight with SAD Delhi led by Paramjti Singh Sarna and Panthic Sewa Dal supported by Aam Aadmi Party . SAD leadership, including DSGMC chief Manjit Singh GK and senior leader Avtar Singh Hit, are mincing no words to target the Dera chief, invoking the cases he faces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,783 • Total comments across all topics: 278,962,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC