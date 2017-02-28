Dar Williams to bring mix of music to...

Dar Williams to bring mix of music to Montclair

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Dar Williams to bring mix of music to Montclair Westchester-born Dar Williams comes to Montclair's Unitarian Universalist Congregation through Outpost in the Burbs. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m4pE9p The lovely and talented Westchester-born Dar Williams comes to Montclair's Unitarian Universalist Congregation through Outpost in the Burbs on March 3. Performing with her will be guitarist Trevor Gordon Hall, rated one of the top 30 guitarists under age 30 by "Acoustic Guitar Magazine", as well as the gifted composer and keyboardist Bryn Roberts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... 3 hr projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb 25 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC