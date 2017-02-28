Dar Williams to bring mix of music to Montclair
Dar Williams to bring mix of music to Montclair Westchester-born Dar Williams comes to Montclair's Unitarian Universalist Congregation through Outpost in the Burbs. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m4pE9p The lovely and talented Westchester-born Dar Williams comes to Montclair's Unitarian Universalist Congregation through Outpost in the Burbs on March 3. Performing with her will be guitarist Trevor Gordon Hall, rated one of the top 30 guitarists under age 30 by "Acoustic Guitar Magazine", as well as the gifted composer and keyboardist Bryn Roberts.
