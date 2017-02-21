Coming to Milford: Family band plays mix of folk, bluegrass and jazz
The Sommers Rosenthal Family Band will perform at the LiVE @ the MAC concert series on March 17 at 8 p.m., at the Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue. Led by patriarch Phil Rosenthal , the group plays an eclectic mix of folk, bluegrass and jazz stylings, featuring close vocal trios and adventurous instrumental solos.
