Collective marks milestones in Chile's music and struggle for democracy
Edmonton's Colectivo 97 offers a rare opportunity to hear two important works of Chile's musical tradition Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Royal Alberta Museum. Democracy and justice are especially potent words when those concepts have been taken away, a fact with which the citizens of Chile are all too familiar.
