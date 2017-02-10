CNN's 'History of Comedy' keeps the funny in the fundamentals of the comedy it probes
One of the great things about comedy is, it demands so little effort to enjoy. Grins and guffaws can seem to issue directly from a tickled funny bone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC