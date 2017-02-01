Classic Wineseller Hosts Piano Man Joe Cruz on Saturdays
Piano man Joe Cruz performs Saturdays at the Classic Wineseller beginning at 7:15pm. Cruz will play music of the Beatles, Elton John, James Taylor, and Simon and Garfunkel.
