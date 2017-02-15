Canute's Plastic Army featuring Anish Noble-Harrison

CANUTE'S Plastic Army will be joining Mr Love and Justice for the first spring session of Lazy Sunday Afternoons at the Savernake Street Hall in Swindon on Sunday, February 19, at 3pm. The acoustic duo is Anish Noble-Harrison, former singer with the Teddy White Band, and Neil Mercer, previously from Rumour Shed and The Dacoits, on acoustic guitar.

