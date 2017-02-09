Canadian musician Stephen Fearing wil...

Canadian musician Stephen Fearing will be performing at Alstonefield Village Hall this weekend

Stephen Fearing, pictured, who is a multiple Juno award-winner and is rated as one of the top world guitarists, will be performing at Alstonefield Village Hall this weekend. Fearing is well-known for his powerful, smooth voice which he uses to great effect on his literate and emotionally charged music.

Chicago, IL

