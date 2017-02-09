Canadian musician Stephen Fearing will be performing at Alstonefield Village Hall this weekend
Stephen Fearing, pictured, who is a multiple Juno award-winner and is rated as one of the top world guitarists, will be performing at Alstonefield Village Hall this weekend. Fearing is well-known for his powerful, smooth voice which he uses to great effect on his literate and emotionally charged music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your Leek Paper.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|49 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC