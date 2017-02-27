Canadian Folk Legend Lennie Gallant Performs at 58 Main, Bangor
New England Celtic Arts will present Prince Edward Island and Canadian Folk legend, Lennie Gallant, at Bangor Celtic Crossroads Concerts at 58 Main Street Bangor on Saturday March 11. Curtain is at 7:00 pm. A native of the Acadian village of Rustico, PEI, Lennie Gallant has recorded eleven albums , which have won him a host of awards and nominations from the JUNOs, the 2017 East Coast Music Awards "Entertainer of the Year" nomination, and Les Prix Eloizes.
