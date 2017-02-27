Canadian Folk Legend Lennie Gallant P...

Canadian Folk Legend Lennie Gallant Performs at 58 Main, Bangor

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

New England Celtic Arts will present Prince Edward Island and Canadian Folk legend, Lennie Gallant, at Bangor Celtic Crossroads Concerts at 58 Main Street Bangor on Saturday March 11. Curtain is at 7:00 pm. A native of the Acadian village of Rustico, PEI, Lennie Gallant has recorded eleven albums , which have won him a host of awards and nominations from the JUNOs, the 2017 East Coast Music Awards "Entertainer of the Year" nomination, and Les Prix Eloizes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb 25 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC