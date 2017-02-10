Canadian Bernie Herms wins Grammy for best contemporary Christian song
The London, Ont.-born and Edmonton-raised musician took home a golden gramophone for best contemporary Christian music performance or song for "Thy Will" by Hillary Scott and the Scott Family. Scott, who is a singer in Lady Antebellum, also won best contemporary Christian music album for "Love Remains," which features Herms' song.
