Buffy Sainte-Marie delivers new song ...

Buffy Sainte-Marie delivers new song collaboration with Tanya Tagaq

5 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Buffy Sainte-Marie and Tanya Tagaq paired for the track "You Got To Run ," which has debuted online. The singers joined together as part of a series of collaborations organized by the brain trust behind the Polaris Music Prize.

